Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Zelenika
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Zelenika, Montenegro

1 BHK
9
2 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 3
ID-1885 For sale: apartment on the first line in a historic building in Herceg Novi. K…
$218,163
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Description Boka Kotorska Bay, Dobrota area. Two-bedroom apartment with stunning views of th…
$168,679
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go