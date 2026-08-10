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Сommercial property in Virpazar, Montenegro

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1 property total found
Commercial property 276 m² in Virpazar, Montenegro
Commercial property 276 m²
Virpazar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 3
On the first line of the Skadar Lake National Park, in the village of Virpazar, a house with…
$1,16M
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