Cottages for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

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Cottages in Tivat, Montenegro

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1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Cottage for sale in Tivat A modern house located in the Tivat Hills cottage community, ju…
$490,938
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