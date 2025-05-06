Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Rafailovici, Montenegro

16 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
The furnished apartment is located just 80 meters from the sea and a great sandy beach in th…
$228,282
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Square: 55, 90, 105 sq.m. Price: 3200-3500 euros on square meters. meter Distance to the se…
$202,848
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 7
Exclusive Apartment with Panoramic Sea View, BudvaFor sale is a beautiful exclusive apartmen…
$417,533
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/6
text
$178,399
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
It is a Sunraf Beach Properties complex, a modern development project located in Rafailovići…
Price on request
Apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/12
text
$236,358
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 7
Sale Rafailovici No. 3357. Area: 120 m2 + roof terrace 100 m2 Floor: 7 Elevator: Yes View: s…
$638,236
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Apartments in the 4 **** Condeel system under construction with a pool, reception. The first…
$357,968
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Luxury apartment for sale on the first line in the resort village of Rafailovichi, Budva Riv…
$380,610
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Exclusive apartment for sale in Rafailovici. The living area of the apartment is 56 m2 plus …
$475,388
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Floor 7/7
text
$549,304
Condo 2 bedrooms in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 7/9
text
$381,355
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/5
Stunning two-bed apartment for sale in Rafailovici   Excellent rental potential Ful…
$258,725
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
A wonderful apartment is sold in Biechichi with a sea view! To the sea 3 minutes. (No. 292…
$111,729
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 7
Sale Rafailovici No. 2318. Penthouse 150 m2 with large living room, kitchen and dining areas…
$724,668
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 6/6
text
$179,455
