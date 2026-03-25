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Pool Villas for sale in Novoselje, Montenegro

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Villa 6 bedrooms in Novoselje, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Novoselje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 466 m²
Floor 2
Stunning 6-bedroom villa for SalePresenting the luxurious 6-bedroom villa in the serene surr…
$1,14M
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Properties features in Novoselje, Montenegro

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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