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Seaside apartments in Nikšić, Montenegro

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1 property total found
Apartment 9 bedrooms in Put pored Bistrice III, Montenegro
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Put pored Bistrice III, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 507 m²
Floor 4
This stunning property presents an unparalleled opportunity to own a luxurious villa nestled…
$1,74M
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Properties features in Nikšić, Montenegro

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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