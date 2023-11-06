  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Three-bedroom Apartment in the new complex in Kalimanjska, Tivat

Three-bedroom Apartment in the new complex in Kalimanjska, Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
from
€360,000
;
5
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The 3-bedroom apartment is located in Kalimanjska, Tivat. This spacious apartment boasts a total area of 136 square meters and features 2 green terraces, providing you with ample space to enjoy the stunning views of the surrounding area. Each of the terraces in the apartment comes with a water connection. The apartment also features 2 modern and elegantly designed bathrooms, which are perfect for your comfort and convenience.

The apartment is located in a brand new complex “Kalimanj Residence”. The neighborhood is great, with easy access to shops, beaches, and Porto Montenegro.

There is parking space in the underground parking area, ensuring that your vehicle is always safe and secure.

Additionally, if you are looking for more space, you have the option to own other apartments in the same complex, including 4-bedroom apartment.

Overall, this apartment is a great investment opportunity that combines luxury, comfort, and convenience. Contact us today to schedule a viewing!

New building location
Tivat, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Four-bedroom Duplex in the new complex Kalimanjska, Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€340,000
Residential complex Green Mill
Zabljak, Montenegro
from
€104,562
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
€78,400
Residential complex Belvedere
Becici, Montenegro
from
€100,000
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Tivat (UP-5)
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€152,700
You are viewing
Three-bedroom Apartment in the new complex in Kalimanjska, Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€360,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty v ZhK Monte Soul
Residential complex Apartamenty v ZhK Monte Soul
Zabljak, Montenegro
from
€145,040
Area 39–54 m²
14 properties 14
Completion date: 2024
   Unique video apartments in “ Montenegrin doorman ” in the very center of Zabljak from the developer! In the immediate vicinity of Durmitor National Park (Unesko)  Assistance in opening a company in Montenegro and obtaining a residence permit (can be absent until six months in Montenegro) "Invest in the incredible: real estate in the heart of Montenegro is your embodiment of dreams and a source of constant income! Buying here, you own not only a wonderful corner, but also the possibility of passive rental income. Welcome to the Montenegrin Switzerland – your financial and mental investment!"      
Apartment building Spacious Penthouse in Porto Budva on the seafront
Apartment building Spacious Penthouse in Porto Budva on the seafront
Budva, Montenegro
from
€477,000
The one-bedroom Penthouse С905 (2), on the 11th floor, with a central sea view and the Old Town view. Total area is 79.49 m2. This penthouse apartment features a large terrace of 25 m2, accessible from both the living room and bedroom. With a central sea view and the Old Town view, this terrace is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail while taking in the breathtaking views. This apartment is fully furnished, making it move-in ready for you. Additionally, there is the possibility to divide this penthouse into two independent studio apartments.  Plus, the more money you invest at the start after signing the contract, the bigger discount you will receive, which means a lower price for you! Expected income from renting apartment c905 – 45.000 Euros ( minimum 100 nights per year ) Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own this beautiful one-bedroom penthouse apartment with a central sea view and the Old Town view. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and experience luxury living at its finest. Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.  Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 
Apartment building Kompleks v Przhno
Apartment building Kompleks v Przhno
Przno, Montenegro
from
€85,000
Area 50 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2019
Agency: eNovogradnja
A new residential complex located in a small but very cozy resort area of Przhno, surrounded by picturesque mountains and the Adriatic Sea. The place for construction was not chosen by chance - Montenegro’s attractions such as the hallmark of the elite island-hotel Sveti Stefan and the former royal residence Milocher are located near. The resort of Przhno, located in a bay with a sandy beach and preserving the atmosphere of a former fishing village with authentic houses - current restaurants and taverns along the promenade zone, is a cozy place for an unforgettable vacation and secluded stay. The complex has a good location. In addition to the proximity of famous historical attractions - the airport of Tivat is located 25 km from the complex, the large city of Budva with a developed infrastructure of 6 km, and the road to the beach is only 7 minutes walk. A new access road has been laid to the complex, overlooking the highway - the Jadran path and connecting the resort with neighboring cities. The improvement of the territory, designed in a single landscape design, includes: paths paved with natural stone; installation of decorative lighting around the perimeter; equipped playground; lawns and hedges between houses; natural landscaping and planting of young trees and shrubs; round-the-clock video surveillance system. The complex consists of two buildings, each of which has its own underground parking and apartments facing the sea.
Realting.com
Go