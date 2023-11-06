Three-bedroom Apartment in the new complex in Kalimanjska, Tivat

The 3-bedroom apartment is located in Kalimanjska, Tivat. This spacious apartment boasts a total area of 136 square meters and features 2 green terraces, providing you with ample space to enjoy the stunning views of the surrounding area. Each of the terraces in the apartment comes with a water connection. The apartment also features 2 modern and elegantly designed bathrooms, which are perfect for your comfort and convenience.

The apartment is located in a brand new complex “Kalimanj Residence”. The neighborhood is great, with easy access to shops, beaches, and Porto Montenegro.

There is parking space in the underground parking area, ensuring that your vehicle is always safe and secure.

Additionally, if you are looking for more space, you have the option to own other apartments in the same complex, including 4-bedroom apartment.

Overall, this apartment is a great investment opportunity that combines luxury, comfort, and convenience. Contact us today to schedule a viewing!