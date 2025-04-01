  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$150,222
ID: 28165
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na prodaju jednosoban moderan stan – PodgoricaProdaje se potpuno nov i moderan jednosoban stan površine 42 m², smješten na petom spratu kvalitetne stambene zgrade. Stan je pažljivo uređen i opremljen novim stvarima, što ga čini odmah useljivim bez dodatnih ulaganja.Prostor je odlično organizovan – dnevna soba sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom čini otvoreni koncept, dok spavaća soba nudi privatnost i mir. Stan ima moderan enterijer, savremen stil opremanja i obilje prirodnog svjetla.➡ Posebna prednost ovog stana je parking mjesto pod rampom, što garantuje sigurnost i praktičnost.Zgrada je novije gradnje, sa urednim ulazom i dobrim održavanjem, a lokacija omogućava brzu vezu sa svim ključnim dijelovima grada.📍 Lokacija: Podgorica🏢 Površina: 42 m²🏢 Sprat: V (peta etaža)🚗 Parking: privatno mjesto pod rampom💶 Cijena: 130.000 

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
