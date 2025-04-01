Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Na prodaju jednosoban moderan stan – PodgoricaProdaje se potpuno nov i moderan jednosoban stan površine 42 m², smješten na petom spratu kvalitetne stambene zgrade. Stan je pažljivo uređen i opremljen novim stvarima, što ga čini odmah useljivim bez dodatnih ulaganja.Prostor je odlično organizovan – dnevna soba sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom čini otvoreni koncept, dok spavaća soba nudi privatnost i mir. Stan ima moderan enterijer, savremen stil opremanja i obilje prirodnog svjetla.➡ Posebna prednost ovog stana je parking mjesto pod rampom, što garantuje sigurnost i praktičnost.Zgrada je novije gradnje, sa urednim ulazom i dobrim održavanjem, a lokacija omogućava brzu vezu sa svim ključnim dijelovima grada.📍 Lokacija: Podgorica🏢 Površina: 42 m²🏢 Sprat: V (peta etaža)🚗 Parking: privatno mjesto pod rampom💶 Cijena: 130.000
Podgorica, Montenegro
