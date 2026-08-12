Condos for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

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Condos in Kolasin, Montenegro

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27 properties total found
Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
$177,737
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 33 m²
$216,939
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Mereha Developments
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
$186,365
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Mereha Developments
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 28 m²
Your Asset in Montenegro, Managed by a Global Brand, with a guaranteed income of 8% per year…
$177,900
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Mereha Developments
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
$177,737
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Developer
Mereha Developments
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 28 m²
$179,735
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Mereha Developments
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
$178,910
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Developer
Mereha Developments
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
$187,194
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Mereha Developments
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 35 m²
$228,576
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Mereha Developments
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 41 m²
$282,339
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Mereha Developments
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 43 m²
$276,056
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Mereha Developments
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
$178,528
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Mereha Developments
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 51 m²
$354,788
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Mereha Developments
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
$177,737
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Developer
Mereha Developments
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Pro…
$316,438
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Kolasin Valleys
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 35 m²
$245,419
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Mereha Developments
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 34 m²
$216,141
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Mereha Developments
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
$177,737
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Mereha Developments
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 34 m²
$208,074
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Mereha Developments
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 37 m²
$233,164
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Mereha Developments
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 30 m²
$200,144
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Mereha Developments
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
$179,463
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Mereha Developments
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 30 m²
$201,401
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Mereha Developments
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
$186,365
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Developer
Mereha Developments
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
$179,463
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Developer
Mereha Developments
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Condo 1 bedroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Discover a brand-new, luxurious and unoccupied 1-bedroom apartment for sale in a premium con…
$178,393
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
$177,737
Leave a request
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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