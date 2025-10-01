  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Danilovgrad Municipality

New buildings for sale in Danilovgrad Municipality

Spuz
4
Cottage Kuća 90 m² na Izdavanje – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Cottage Kuća 90 m² na Izdavanje – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Spuz, Montenegro
$645
Izdaje se dvosobna kuca ukupne kvadrature 90m2, na placu povrsine 700m2! Kuca je nekih 15km udaljena id Podgorice i idealna je za miran zivot!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Commerce Poslovni prostor 1500 m² na Izdavanje – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Spuz, Montenegro
$7,042
Izdaju se magacini, površine po 750 m², smještena na placu ukupne površine 5.500 m², uz magistralni put u Danilovgradu. Lokacija je izuzetno pogodna za razne vrste poslovanja, naročito za logističke i distributivne djelatnosti.Ključne prednosti:Dva magacina, svaki po 750 m² (ukupno 1.500 m² …
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Commerce Poslovni prostor 1500 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Spuz, Montenegro
$1,11M
Na prodaju plac površine 5.500 m² sa dva kvalitetna magacina od po 750 m², smješten odmah uz magistralni put u Danilovgradu, na izuzetnoj lokaciji pogodnoj za razne djelatnosti. Sa zadnje strane placa prolazi željeznička pruga, što omogućava dodatnu logističku povezanost i značajne transport…
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Cottage Kuća 560 m² na Prodaju – Novo Selo, Danilovgrad
Cottage Kuća 560 m² na Prodaju – Novo Selo, Danilovgrad
Novo Selo, Montenegro
$1,53M
Na prodaju unikatna Villa na svega 14km od centra Podgorice, 300m od magistralnog puta Podgorica - Nikšić.Nudimo velelepni objekat 560m2 na II etaže, koji se nalazi na placu od 9.000m2. Kuća je ograđena betonskim zidom visine 2m. Objekat posjeduje bazen 10x12m , garažni prostor 60m2 , podrum…
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Spuz, Montenegro
$293,403
Prodaju se dvije kuća u Donje Grbe, neposrednoj blizini magistralnog puta Podgorica Danilovgrad.Prva kuća je u potpunosti opremljena i ima 200m2. Prvi nivo ima prostranu dnevnu sobu sa izlazom na terasu, kuhinju, toalet i spavaću sobu. Na spratu se nalaze tri spavaće sobe sa kupatilom i dvij…
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
