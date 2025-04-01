Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 1500 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Na prodaju plac površine 5.500 m² sa dva kvalitetna magacina od po 750 m², smješten odmah uz magistralni put u Danilovgradu, na izuzetnoj lokaciji pogodnoj za razne djelatnosti. Sa zadnje strane placa prolazi željeznička pruga, što omogućava dodatnu logističku povezanost i značajne transportne prednosti.Ponuda obuhvata:Dva magacina – svaki po 750 m² (ukupno 1.500 m² skladišnog prostora)Plac 5.500 m² – mogućnost odvajanja i kupovine polovine placa sa jednim magacinomDirektan pristup magistraliBlizina željezničke pruge – idealno za kompanije koje posluju sa željezničkim transportomCijena: 950.000 €
Location on the map
Spuz, Montenegro
Education
Grocery stores
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return