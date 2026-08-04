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Long-term commercial properties rentals in Bar, Montenegro

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1 property total found
Commercial property 40 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial property 40 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
ID-650📍 Soho City📐 🏢 🛁 1 сану🚗 ▪ланировка:• • 2 • Сану📄
$1,161
per month
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