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Monthly rent of flats and apartments with pool in Bar, Montenegro

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Apartment in 25, Montenegro
Apartment
25, Montenegro
Area 36 m²
36 m2 | studio | 4 floor | pool | rentalFor rent, a studio of 36 m2 in a residential complex…
$465
per month
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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