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Chalets in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro

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7 properties total found
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 647 m²
Kolasin Valleys offers luxurious chalets in Montenegro, each sold with a private land plot. …
$6,66M
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 535 m²
Kolasin Valleys, positioned in the scenic northern mountains of Montenegro, stands as a prem…
$5,63M
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Chalet 4 bedrooms in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 589 m²
Kolasin Valleys offers luxurious chalets in Montenegro, each sold with a private land plot. …
$4,48M
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Chalet 4 bedrooms in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 533 m²
Kolasin Valleys offers luxurious chalets in Montenegro, each sold with a private land plot. …
$4,94M
VAT
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Chalet 5 bedrooms in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 402 m²
Kolasin Valleys, positioned in the scenic northern mountains of Montenegro, stands as a prem…
$3,33M
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Chalet 4 bedrooms in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 533 m²
Kolasin Valleys offers luxurious chalets in Montenegro, each sold with a private land plot. …
$3,45M
Leave a request
Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 647 m²
Kolasin Valleys presents a unique opportunity with only 7 exclusive chalets that type, each …
$6,78M
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Properties features in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro

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