Apartments with garage for sale in Lithuania

Vilnius
474
Kaunas
175
Klaipėda
30
Palanga
66
2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 4
Druskininkai – The resort city, located in the very south of Lithuania and is visited by abo…
Price on request
Multilevel apartments in Vilnius, Lithuania
Multilevel apartments
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
The exclusive apartment is sold in the most prestigious place of Vilnius - Valakupyi on the …
$1,02M
