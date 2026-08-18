Apartments for sale in Jonava, Lithuania

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Apartments in Jonava, Lithuania

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15 properties total found
4 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$210,385
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3 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
Sold SPACE AND RAISED 3 CAPSULES IN DIGIT! WELL DISCLOSED FROM THE BUILDING AFTER PROCUREME…
$120,965
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4 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$212,528
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4 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$212,528
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1 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 8/9
WRITTEN PROCEDURE WILL BE DRAWN UP WITH 9 PROC. Fully paid renovations and views of Neris! …
$59,805
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3 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 7/9
IN JONVA, Mr WESTERN G. SALE OF SPACE TO THE 3THS OF THEIR CAPBATS. The apartment, which is…
$102,598
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TekceTekce
4 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$212,528
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4 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$210,385
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3 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/3
SALE OF A INDIVIDUAL AND UNSTANDARD 3 CAPSULES HAS BEEN IN THE SECOND POINT OF THE CITIZENS …
$138,551
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4 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$212,528
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3 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/9
SUBMITTED PROCEDURE FOR COMPLAINTS PRINCIPLES: Apartment on the second floor Spacious and …
$123,837
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4 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$212,528
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4 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$212,528
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4 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$212,528
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
4 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$212,528
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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Languages
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