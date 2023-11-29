Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Klaipeda County, Lithuania

222 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartament is in centre of city, close to old town. Near is shops, schools.... everything yo…
€160,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/5
€65,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted in Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
€1,20M
2 room apartment in Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/3
€130,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with fireplace, with Furnace heating in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with fireplace, with Furnace heating
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
€31,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/5
€68,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/4
€169,800
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Monolithic in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Monolithic
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 22/34
€160,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Local electricity in Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Local electricity
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment rental business for sale in Palanga! Next to Palanga, Kunigi, in a cozy „R Rainbo…
€105,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Palanga, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 2/3
New and fully equipped apartment in the priestly project MY BODY 2 - a great investment in h…
€75,000
4 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Palanga, Lithuania
4 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
€136,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
In the central part of Palanga, in a quiet location, 45.58kv.m. part of the living house wit…
€205,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/5
€57,500
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 10/10
€145,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/4
€69,800
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with needs repair in Prysmanciai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with needs repair
Prysmanciai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
€36,000
4 room apartment with With furniture, with High ceiling, with Local electricity in Neringa, Lithuania
4 room apartment with With furniture, with High ceiling, with Local electricity
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
€320,000
1 room apartment in Palanga, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/4
€81,750
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Local electricity in Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Local electricity
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/3
In the central part of Palanga, 2 Cambodia is sold in a cozy quarter of its own houses. apar…
€92,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/3
€69,500
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/3
€97,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/3
€89,500
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/3
€97,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/3
€94,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/3
€69,500
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
€89,500
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
€89,500
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/3
€89,500
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/3
€71,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/3
€106,000
