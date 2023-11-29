Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kaunas, Lithuania

211 properties total found
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 9/9
€72,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 9/9
€72,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/5
€78,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/9
€85,000
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/5
€52,500
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
€120,000
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/3
€167,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
€79,900
4 room apartment with Fitted, with Central collector, with Construction: Monolithic in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment with Fitted, with Central collector, with Construction: Monolithic
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 15/16
€585,000
4 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
€210,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/5
€69,990
4 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
€189,000
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 103 m²
Floor 2/3
€168,000
3 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/2
€59,900
2 room apartment with parking, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/3
A cozy and warm two-room apartment in the Maskal, which owns two cellars, can be stored in t…
€149,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/9
€91,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 8/9
€74,900
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/5
SELDED FOR FOREST G. 23, KAUNO M. CENTRE NEW STATES WE ARE A 2 ROOM WITH A CASE VIRTUVE. AD…
€280,000
1 room apartment with Furnace heating, with Construction: Wooden in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment with Furnace heating, with Construction: Wooden
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
THE HIGH RENOVATED WERE IN THE PRIVACY WE CANCEL ADVANTAGE: •Very neat; •Conveniently equip…
€55,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/3
SELLED VERY PROCEDURE, YOURSELF AND LIGHT 3 ROOMS BUY IN HIGH-ORING CANGESTIGATIONS, BUTAS …
€125,000
8 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock in Kaunas, Lithuania
8 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 8
Area 299 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale St. Gertrude g. 3 uncoated 300 sq. M. m. m. m. brick house attic. The attic windows…
€249,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/3
€550,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 10/12
€249,000
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/5
€52,500
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 3/5
€28,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/5
€63,500
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/2
€182,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 12/13
I SELL THE BUT OF THE TRIA ROOM IN THE GREEN WEEKENDS. 216. HOUSE IN THE PUTIONAL PLACE. BUT…
€78,600
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/3
SELDING ERDVUS (72.18kv.m.) THE LOCATION OF THE TRIA ROOM WITH TWIEM PARKING Quiet place wi…
€168,000
3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/2
MODERN FOR SALE 3 ROOMS BUYED IN THE ROMAIN. BUTI PRINESS 2 LOCATION PLACES. --------------…
€129,900
