Apartments for sale in Marijampole County, Lithuania

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Apartments in Marijampole County, Lithuania

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3 properties total found
5 room apartment in Marijampole, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/2
Sold 5 CAMBAREE, 116,42 KV. M. BUT WITH MANDARDA IN FOREST! In 2017 the new roof of the hous…
$76,661
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2 room apartment in Gelgaudiskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Gelgaudiskis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-room apartment for rent in Gagaudis Taikos str. 70 Shakky Ray. - Looking for a cozy, qui…
$25,394
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3 room apartment in Jure, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Jure, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
Cosy 3 rooms apartment with garage for sale - Jurės mstl., Kazlų Rūdos sav. In a quiet town …
$52,071
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