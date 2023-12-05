Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Marijampole County, Lithuania

10 properties total found
4 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair in Marijampole, Lithuania
4 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair
Marijampole, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/5
€142,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Kalvarija, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Kalvarija, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
€143,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Kalvarija, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Kalvarija, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
SELLED OR EXCHANGE OF 2-THE ROOMS WITH THE G. 27, IN THE CALVARIA, IN THE 1 CAMBARAIN WITH T…
€30,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Kalvarija, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Kalvarija, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
€113,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Sintautai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Sintautai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/2
3 ROOMS BUYED IN SINTAUTES, SAY RAJ. ADVANTAGE: •The town of Sintautos is located at the c…
€25,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Jure, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Jure, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/5
€45,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Marijampole, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Marijampole, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/1
Apartment for sale in two floors in an quadruple house. On the ground floor there is a tambo…
€29,000
1 room apartment with fireplace, with Furnace heating, with Fitted in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 room apartment with fireplace, with Furnace heating, with Fitted
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/2
IN GOOD AND RAMIO LOCATION, ONE ROOM BUY, 26.76 KV. M., IN THE CASE RODE, S. DAUKANTO G. BU…
€19,900
1 room apartment with parking, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 1/1
€35,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted in Marijampole, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted
Marijampole, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 184 m²
Floor 2/3
Analog without new construction, two modern three-room apartments over two floors in the hea…
€267,000
Properties features in Marijampole County, Lithuania

