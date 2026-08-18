Apartments for sale in Ukmerge, Lithuania

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Apartments in Ukmerge, Lithuania

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8 properties total found
2 room apartment in Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/3
Cosy apartment in a renovated house with individual gas heating in Ukmergė! As soon as w…
$67,240
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3 room apartment in Varine, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Varine, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/3
The 3 CABLES HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED g. -------------------------------------------- - Functiona…
$38,257
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1 room apartment in Ukmerge, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 5/5
In a strategically convenient place in Ukmergė city, in Anykščiai street, one-room apartment…
$40,468
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2 room apartment in Varine, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Varine, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/5
SWITZERLAND OF 2 CABLES g., UKMERGU -------------------------------------------- - Convenien…
$34,779
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2 room apartment in Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/5
The 2 CABLES, 37.75 sq.m., were sold in UKMERV. Darius and Girėno Street, strategically loca…
$65,826
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3 room apartment in Ukmerge, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/3
3 rooms apartment with garage for sale - Vytautas g. 65A, Ukmerge Proposed 59,51 m ² apartme…
$87,738
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TekceTekce
1 room apartment in Ukmerge, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 15 m²
Floor 4/4
In a strategically convenient place in Ukmergė city, in Anykščiai street, one-room apartment…
$17,317
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2 room apartment in Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/7
All roads lead to Ukmergė - we start the preliminary reservations in the project BLUM HOME. …
$136,302
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