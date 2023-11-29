Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Ukmerge
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Ukmerge, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/4
€44,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/5
Abstentions g. 2 rooms for sale fully renovated apartment. This is a very comfortable place…
€45,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Ukmerge, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/5
€69,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment in Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
2 ROOMS BUYED IN MILNIA G., UKMERGY ADVANTAGE: • ORGANIZED HOME RENOVATION; • FUNCTIONAL E…
€42,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Ukmerge, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
3 ROOMS BUYED IN THE COUNCIL. ------------------------------------------------ - Functional …
€47,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/5
2 ROOMS BUYED GAMEDO G. ------------------------------------------------ - Functional apartm…
€45,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/5
€30,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir