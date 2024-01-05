Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Siauliai County
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Siauliai County, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
22 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale fully furnished, spacious and comfortable layout 2 rooms apartment. Supervised apar…
€65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
Cosy and warm 3 rooms apartment for sale. The apartment is neat and very bright can go to li…
€68,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
SELLED PROCEDURE 2-HIR ROOMS BUY, IN ZOKNI! If you don’t want to move away from town, but yo…
€58,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
3 room apartment with parking, with gas heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with gas heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/1
SELDED LIGHT AND NEW EQUIPMENT 3 ROOMS BUYED IN HEAT! THE WAY IS PUTIES EXCLUDED IN THE ENVI…
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with needs repair in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with needs repair
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
PUTION OFFER WHAT IS SEARCH BUTO WITHOUT REMONTO. VERY GOOD LOCATION! IDEAL VARIANAS FAMILY…
€54,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
€70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
€65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
SELLED PROCEDURE 2-HIR ROOMS BUY, IN ZOKNI! If you don’t want to move away from town, but yo…
€58,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
3 room apartment with parking, with gas heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with gas heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/1
SELDED LIGHT AND NEW EQUIPMENT 3 ROOMS BUYED IN HEAT! THE WAY IS PUTIES EXCLUDED IN THE ENVI…
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
1 room apartment with central heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/5
SELLING 1 K. BUTAS. IN PATOGIO LOKACIA IN THE DIDNESS G. ADVANTAGE: - Strategically conven…
€42,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with needs repair in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with needs repair
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
PUTION OFFER WHAT IS SEARCH BUTO WITHOUT REMONTO. VERY GOOD LOCATION! IDEAL VARIANAS FAMILY…
€54,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/9
€52,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
1 room apartment with parking, with internet in Micaiciai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with internet
Micaiciai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
€17,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
SELLED INCLUDED 2 K. BUTAS. RADVILITY A. POVYLIAUS G. ADVANTAGE: • The apartment is tidy, …
€32,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
IN THE WIND OF THE CITY, THE DAY G. 2 ROOMS BUY ⋙ ADVANTAGE: ✅ Manage but require repairs…
€47,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
1 room apartment with needs repair in Šiauliai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with needs repair
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/2
28.55 KV is SALE. M. ONE ROOM WERE IN THE CENTRAL CENTR OF THE CITY GENERAL INFORMATION: - …
€10,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/5
WITH THE WHITE SELLED 3 K. BUTAS. RADVILIC IN THE RADVILITY A. POVYLIAUS G. ADVANTAGE: • …
€48,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
1 room apartment with central heating in Radviliskis, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/5
€16,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
SELLING PROCEDURE, LIGHT 2 ROOMS, WITH BALKON, 44.40 KV.M. BUTAS, IN THE CENTRAL CITY PART O…
€65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
3 room apartment with central heating in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
€36,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with needs repair in Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with needs repair
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/12
PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS 53 KV. M. BUTAS IN MAIRON G., RADVILIC. ⋙ ADVANTAGE ➜ Apartment in the ci…
€35,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Linkaiciai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Linkaiciai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS 50.10 KV. M. BUTAS WITH WHITE AND BUITINE TECHNIKA IN THE RADVILICIAN RADV…
€60,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių

Properties features in Siauliai County, Lithuania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir