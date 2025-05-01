Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vilnius County, Lithuania

Vilnius
471
Trakai
4
Lentvaris
4
Elektrenai
4
511 properties total found
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment for rent in Palanga, in Palanga ● LIGHT AND YELLOW ● LOCATION OF AMI AND GERA ● 2…
$165,049
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/7
SUBMITTED REGULATIONS AND COMPLETED 2 CASTLE BUT - JONAROUS GATH, LAZDYERS. PUIKI INVESTMENT…
$185,424
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/4
Sold SWITZERLAND AND YOUR 3ABLES HAVE BEEN IN BAYOR LANGUAGES. The apartment is in a projec…
$225,377
4 room apartment in Svencioneliai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Svencioneliai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/5
Sold large 4 rooms apartment in a fully renovated house. LOWER PARDAVIMIM- Offer your price…
$32,896
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 8/9
In Karoliniškės, in a strategically convenient location, January 13-osios street, there is a…
$144,560
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/3
3-room housing in Šarmos g. 19, Vilnius, Lazdynieis is sold in a modern and functional way. …
$169,602
4 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/3
Sold SPACE AND YOUR HOUSEHOLD 4 CAMBAREE BUILDING ON LASSIN SHARMS G. Looking for a function…
$226,515
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 9/9
SALE OF 1 CAMBAY WITH GOOD VIEW G. * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *…
$136,591
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 5/5
WOMAN MINUTES LOCATED TO THE FIELD OF GROWERS 'AREA AND WILL'S SENAMIUM! Apartment is sold i…
$79,110
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/6
For sale perfectly redesigned and well equipped 3 rooms. apartment in philarians. The area …
$204,774
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
Sold three of their CABLES 67 sq.m. WILNIUS SENAMETER, THE CAMINKS! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ …
$306,194
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/10
South Two rooms apartment for rent in a wooden house with an elevator. Two spacious loggers …
$167,212
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 3/9
In a very convenient place - Žigio g. 3, Skirmums, 1 room apartment with balcony and separat…
$85,370
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/5
SALE OF CHILE 2 CASTLE ON THE LAZDYMES, ARCHITECTG! strategically convenient place to live: …
$119,518
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 4/4
BUILDING SPACE 3-4 CAPALS WITH A MAXIMUM BALTIC, PLACE OF SALE AND STORAGE IN NEW RELATIONS …
$261,800
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/4
Sold TILLES, COMPLETED WITH THE 2 HOUSEHOLD CAPSULES WITH THE ERDLE BALTIC FOREST, SECOND - …
$269,118
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/3
2-room housing in Šarmos str. 19, Vilnius, Lazdynieis is sold in a modern and functional way…
$147,840
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/7
Exclusive apartment in the city center! The project is fully completed !!! *Photos equipped…
$257,669
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/10
SALES YACK AND LIGHT 2 CASTLE HAS BEEN IN THE NORTH MIESTELY! The apartment is strategicall…
$182,365
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/3
SALE STYLINGS AND QUALITY INSTALLATED IN 2 CAROLINE LOFTO TYPE! PHARMACOLOGICAL PROPERTIES T…
$123,872
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 5/9
PARKYDAM 2-room BUTAS in a prestigious VILNIAUS VARTŲ complex (Defense str. 14) PRINCIPLES:…
$295,938
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
Near the Old Town, just 1 km. till the Aušra gate is sold a cozy 2-room apartment. The apart…
$147,348
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 8/9
SALE YAUKUS AND LIGHT 3 CASTLE BUT S. STANDARD GIVEN EXCLUSIVELY OF COMFORT AND QUALITY, BUT…
$158,460
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/4
____________________________________________________________ LOCATION AND ADVANTAGES: Studio…
$145,629
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 5/6
Sending ELEGANTUS 3 CAPSULES was a unique "GEDIMATIC RESIDENCE" PROJECT IN THE SECOND HEAD O…
$761,952
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 6/6
For sale is a bright 2001. built apartment with high ceilings in a great location in Vilnius…
$207,954
4 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 6/9
Sold in four CABLES in the SAME! -------------------------------------------------- FORMER P…
$187,616
4 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 6/9
APARTMENT FOR SALE IN A NEW, EXCEPTIONAL QUALITY HOUSE NEAR LŪŽIų PARK - If you are looking…
$270,452
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/7
OPEN BOTTLE BOTTLE 30 D 14-16 JULY. Registration is required. Mark a suitable time for you. …
$204,251
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/2
SENT PERSPECTIVELY THE 3THS CABLES HAVE BEEN IN LATVIA! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ PRIN…
$87,111
