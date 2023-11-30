Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Mazeikiai
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Mazeikiai, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/3
SELLING 2 ROOM. 2/3 on the 2/3 floor FREEDOM G.218 In small quantities GENERAL INFORMATION …
€27,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
2 ROOMS are SALE. GENERALBUTIS 3rd floor TABLES G.16 GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Ventos g…
€23,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/5
1 ROOM IS SELLED. BUTAS 5 - AME HIGH ( non- angular ) APPLICATION G.4 IN SMALLATIONS GENERA…
€18,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/5
2 ROOMS. BUTAS 3 - AME HIGH MODE G.5 IN LITTLE GENERAL INFORMATION Location: SODES g. 5 Min…
€35,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/4
€39,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
€63,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
SUBJECTED PATOGAUS EXPLANATION 2 ROOM. BUAST THE SPRING G. 13 BUTAS IS SELLED WITH ALL MATOM…
€40,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
SALE PATOGUS EXPLANATION, LIGHT, HEAT 1 ROOM. BUTAS VENTOS G. 7 SELLED WITH ALL WHITE AND BU…
€26,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 9/9
SUBJECTED PATOGAUS EXPLANATION 3 ROOMS WITH HOLU. COUNTRY EIFEL AND DO NOT HAVE CHALLENGES, …
€73,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
SELLOW TIPRES EXPLANATION 2 ROOM. BUTAS. BUTAS IS SELLED WITH ALL MATOMA WHITE AND BUITINE T…
€46,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 4/5
PATOGRAPS EXPLANATION 3 ROOMS WITH HOLU. THE PRICE, PUTI PLACE. LIGHT AND YOU WILL BE HOME.…
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir