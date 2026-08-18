Apartments for sale in Mazeikiai, Lithuania

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Apartments in Mazeikiai, Lithuania

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9 properties total found
1 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
SALE OF CASTLE 1 CONTAINED WITH BACKGROUND 1 room apartment for rent in Mažeikiai, Naphtini…
$45,077
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2 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
SALE 2 CABB. BUT 5 / 5 - AME NAME SODE G.9 RETAIL NOTES Ability to buy with a soft loan - a …
$63,475
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2 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
SALE OF 2 CAPSULES IN THE CURRENT GENERAL: • Address: Gamchių g. 25, Mažeikiai • High: 5 / …
$54,487
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
SALE OF 2 CAPSULES WITH BACKGROUND RECEIVED IN NO 2 rooms apartment for rent in Mažeikiai, …
$45,583
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1 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4/9
SALE 1 CABB. BUT 4 floor SODES G.11 GENERAL Location: SODŲ g. 11, Mažeikiai - 1 bedroom apa…
$36,233
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3 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/5
The 3 CABLES SHOULD BE SENT IN THE FEED. - WRITTEN IN ALL BUTE, SHARES IN CORRIDOR - VITRUS …
$81,469
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TekceTekce
3 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
Fully furnished, cozy and economical 3 rooms apartment for rent in the center of Mažeikiai c…
$118,249
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4 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
Floor 5/5
Sending a MAJOR, CONSTRUCTION OF 4 CARBAKS. COUNTRY OF MONTENEGRO PARK AND SOUGHT, LAUBAI PU…
$75,355
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2 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
SUBMITTED REGULATIONS, CONSEQUENCE 2 ANGLE. BUT. BUTTER SUBMITTED WITH COMPONENTS AND BUYER …
$48,437
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