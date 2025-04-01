Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Varena
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Varena, Lithuania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
FOR SALE 66.09 sqm, 2-room apartment in a new project of exceptional architecture, A++ energ…
$147,624
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/4
FOR SALE 63.15 sqm, 2-room apartment in a new project of exceptional architecture, A++ energ…
$141,079
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/4
FOR SALE 64.90 sqm, 2-room apartment in a new project of exceptional architecture, A++ energ…
$145,602
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/4
FOR SALE 48.53 sqm, 2-room apartment in a new project of exceptional architecture, A++ energ…
$108,862
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/4
FOR SALE 663.15 sqm, 2-room apartment in a new project of exceptional architecture, A++ ener…
$141,079
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes