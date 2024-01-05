Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Utena County, Lithuania

14 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating in Visaginas, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating
Visaginas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 10/10
1-ROOM APARTMENT FOR SALE IN VISAGINO CITY CENTER, PARK STREET, WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF CONV…
€16,500
5 room apartment with central heating in Visaginas, Lithuania
5 room apartment with central heating
Visaginas, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 131 m²
Floor 3/5
5-ROOM APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ENERGETICS, VISAGINAS In Visaginas, near the pine forest and …
€125,000
1 room apartment with central heating in Visaginas, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating
Visaginas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 9/9
1 CAMBARIATED APPLICATION PR, VISAGINE A great offer for aspiring to live closer to nature…
€21,000
3 room apartment with central heating in Didziasalis, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating
Didziasalis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/5
€11,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating in Didziasalis, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating
Didziasalis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/4
€11,900
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Anyksciai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
€69,900
2 room apartment in Palaukoja, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Palaukoja, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/2
SELLED IN 2 ROOMS IN IGNAL, HIGHBERS G. 2-room apartment for sale in Ignalina. Small-rise co…
€37,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with needs repair in Jursiskes, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with needs repair
Jursiskes, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
€28,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating in Gailiunai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating
Gailiunai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
ERDVUS 3 ROOMS BUILDED IN THE PROFIN, UPEL GATV. The apartment is conveniently and in a qui…
€75,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with alarm system in Karuzalaukis, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with alarm system
Karuzalaukis, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
INDICATED FUNCTIONAL AND FULL EQUIPMENT 4 ROOMS BUY IN RENOVATED WEBSITE. The spacious and …
€129,900
2 room apartment with central heating in Giedraiciai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating
Giedraiciai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/2
2 kambi. BUTAS GIEDRAIN Mstl., Molyt district. ADVANTAGE: - Apartment not angular, warm, bri…
€35,000
