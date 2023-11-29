Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Druskininkai, Lithuania

27 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
€75,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/5
Great fully equipped apartment For your holiday in the modern Sun Sonata complex in the cent…
€124,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/6
€129,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 129 m²
Floor 1/3
€275,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
€75,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/4
€99,900
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/9
€59,500
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/5
SELDED BUTAS MERKICAL GTV., 4 ROOMS, 78.62 KV.M., WITH BALKON!!! WINNING SCHOOLS, JARGES, SP…
€75,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 8/9
€95,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/6
PROCEDURE CLASS 3 ROOMS BUY DRUSKIN MARKET CENTRE. BUTAS MUST BEVE 5 KV.M. A TAMSIAN PATALP …
€170,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/6
Light apartment in the heart of the Druskers – V. Kudirkos g 10 C (vila FA). Just a few minu…
€163,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Druskininkai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/5
THE ERDVUS AND PROCEDURE 4 ROOMS BUY DRUSKINES CENTRE. Great location, spacious courtyard wi…
€88,000
1 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/4
€39,900
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious newer construction 3 k. apartment in the city center GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale pr…
€229,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/5
Great fully equipped apartment For your holiday in the modern Sun Sonata complex in the cent…
€123,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
Great fully equipped apartment For your holiday in the modern Sun Sonata complex in the cent…
€119,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 6/6
Newer construction 3 k. apartment with parking in the heart of the city GENERAL INFORMATION…
€199,900
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/3
€197,812
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/3
Everything you need for a quality family life and relaxation is here. Do you appreciate your…
€236,468
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/9
Druskers, Nerava g. 39B modern furnished apartment and household equipment for sale. The apa…
€110,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
IN THE SOUTH OF THE RAMIO DRUSKINES, THE PROCEDURE OF THE DIRECT DVIOUS ROOM WITH THE TAMBAR…
€60,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/5
Great fully equipped apartment For your holiday in the modern Sun Sonata complex in the cent…
€124,000
4 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/5
Neat 4 k. apartment GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 92000 Eur Address: Lishava g. 7 Tota…
€92,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/6
Great new construction 2-room apartment in a pine forest in the city center GENERAL INFORM…
€261,000
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with High ceiling in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with High ceiling
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 23 m²
Floor 2/2
€23,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 4
Druskininkai & ndash; The resort city, located in the very south of Lithuania and is visited…
Price on request
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Stairwell with combination lock in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Stairwell with combination lock
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
WHAT'S GOOD, IT'S THE QUALITY AND THE LESS LOCATION TO LIVE !!! You will live simultaneousl…
€182,880
