Realting.com
Lithuania
Residential
Alytus County
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Alytus County, Lithuania
Apartment
46 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Alytus, Lithuania
2
52 m²
7/9
€67,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2
49 m²
5/5
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with central heating, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Alytus, Lithuania
1
25 m²
2/5
€25,400
Alytus, Lithuania
1
25 m²
2/5
€25,400
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Alytus, Lithuania
1
32 m²
8/9
€30,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Alytus, Lithuania
2
52 m²
7/9
€69,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Alytus, Lithuania
3
63 m²
1/5
SELDED IN THE TRIA ROOMS BUY IN THE NEW GATVER, PUTIN, ALYTUJ -- Putin – the northwestern p…
€66,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Alytus, Lithuania
2
45 m²
5/5
For sale in Alytaus, on the street of the hope, at the youth park cozy 2-room apartment with…
€43,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with needs repair
Seirijai, Lithuania
3
90 m²
1/2
For sale in Lazdia, in the heart of the Seirian town, 3-room apartment. The apartment has al…
€16,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Alytus, Lithuania
3
61 m²
1/5
€50,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
1
40 m²
3/5
Great fully equipped apartment For your holiday in the modern Sun Sonata complex in the cent…
€124,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Alytus, Lithuania
3
61 m²
4/5
3 ROOMS BUYED IN THE MICRORAJONE, ALYTUJE A cozy and well-published 60.78 sqm is for sale.…
€60,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2
59 m²
2/6
€129,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
4
129 m²
1/3
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2
46 m²
5/5
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Vieciunai, Lithuania
4
77 m²
4/5
SELDED BUYTH YOUTH GTV., 4 ROOMS, 77.32 KV.M, WITH THE ERDVAL BALKON!!! =========
€64,999
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
3
48 m²
4/4
€99,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with needs repair
Leipalingis, Lithuania
2
42 m²
1/1
€14,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
3
66 m²
5/9
€59,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with Domestic equipment, with Apartment door from steel
Alytus, Lithuania
3
52 m²
1/2
PROCEDURE 3 ROOMS BUY IN THE GATVER OF THE VIDZGIR --- ADVANTAGE: • Heating with solid fuels…
€19,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
4
79 m²
4/5
SELDED BUTAS MERKICAL GTV., 4 ROOMS, 78.62 KV.M., WITH BALKON!!! WINNING SCHOOLS, JARGES, SP…
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with gas heating, with Fitted, with Construction: Wooden
Alytus, Lithuania
2
56 m²
1/1
€73,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
3
75 m²
8/9
€95,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with central heating, with Fitted, with Construction: Monolithic
Alytus, Lithuania
3
72 m²
11/14
This apartment is located on the 11th floor of 14. The apartment is 72 sq.m. The building is…
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector
Druskininkai, Lithuania
3
75 m²
2/6
PROCEDURE CLASS 3 ROOMS BUY DRUSKIN MARKET CENTRE. BUTAS MUST BEVE 5 KV.M. A TAMSIAN PATALP …
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2
50 m²
5/6
Light apartment in the heart of the Druskers – V. Kudirkos g 10 C (vila FA). Just a few minu…
€163,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Druskininkai, Lithuania
4
72 m²
4/5
THE ERDVUS AND PROCEDURE 4 ROOMS BUY DRUSKINES CENTRE. Great location, spacious courtyard wi…
€88,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
1
31 m²
4/4
€39,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Druskininkai, Lithuania
3
109 m²
4/5
Spacious newer construction 3 k. apartment in the city center GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale pr…
€229,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
1
40 m²
4/5
Great fully equipped apartment For your holiday in the modern Sun Sonata complex in the cent…
€123,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
1
40 m²
1/5
Great fully equipped apartment For your holiday in the modern Sun Sonata complex in the cent…
€119,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
