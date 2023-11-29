Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Alytus County
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Alytus County, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
46 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/9
€67,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with central heating, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/5
€25,400
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8/9
€30,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/9
€69,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/5
SELDED IN THE TRIA ROOMS BUY IN THE NEW GATVER, PUTIN, ALYTUJ -- Putin – the northwestern p…
€66,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale in Alytaus, on the street of the hope, at the youth park cozy 2-room apartment with…
€43,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with needs repair in Seirijai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with needs repair
Seirijai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale in Lazdia, in the heart of the Seirian town, 3-room apartment. The apartment has al…
€16,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/5
€50,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/5
Great fully equipped apartment For your holiday in the modern Sun Sonata complex in the cent…
€124,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/5
3 ROOMS BUYED IN THE MICRORAJONE, ALYTUJE A cozy and well-published 60.78 sqm is for sale.…
€60,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/6
€129,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 129 m²
Floor 1/3
€275,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Vieciunai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Vieciunai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 4/5
SELDED BUYTH YOUTH GTV., 4 ROOMS, 77.32 KV.M, WITH THE ERDVAL BALKON!!! =========
€64,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/4
€99,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with needs repair in Leipalingis, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with needs repair
Leipalingis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
€14,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/9
€59,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with Domestic equipment, with Apartment door from steel in Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Domestic equipment, with Apartment door from steel
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
PROCEDURE 3 ROOMS BUY IN THE GATVER OF THE VIDZGIR --- ADVANTAGE: • Heating with solid fuels…
€19,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/5
SELDED BUTAS MERKICAL GTV., 4 ROOMS, 78.62 KV.M., WITH BALKON!!! WINNING SCHOOLS, JARGES, SP…
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with gas heating, with Fitted, with Construction: Wooden in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment with gas heating, with Fitted, with Construction: Wooden
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
€73,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 8/9
€95,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with central heating, with Fitted, with Construction: Monolithic in Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Fitted, with Construction: Monolithic
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 11/14
This apartment is located on the 11th floor of 14. The apartment is 72 sq.m. The building is…
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/6
PROCEDURE CLASS 3 ROOMS BUY DRUSKIN MARKET CENTRE. BUTAS MUST BEVE 5 KV.M. A TAMSIAN PATALP …
€170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/6
Light apartment in the heart of the Druskers – V. Kudirkos g 10 C (vila FA). Just a few minu…
€163,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Druskininkai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/5
THE ERDVUS AND PROCEDURE 4 ROOMS BUY DRUSKINES CENTRE. Great location, spacious courtyard wi…
€88,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/4
€39,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious newer construction 3 k. apartment in the city center GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale pr…
€229,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/5
Great fully equipped apartment For your holiday in the modern Sun Sonata complex in the cent…
€123,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
Great fully equipped apartment For your holiday in the modern Sun Sonata complex in the cent…
€119,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Alytus County, Lithuania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir