Apartments for sale in Prienai, Lithuania

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Apartments in Prienai, Lithuania

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10 properties total found
3 room apartment in Prienai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
BUTTER 9 - A NEW PROJECT ON THE PRIVATE, MAKING THE OPPORTUNITIES OF NATURAL GROWTH AND PROM…
$129,454
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4 room apartment in Prienai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/4
BUTTER 9 - A NEW PROJECT ON THE PRIVATE, MAKING THE OPPORTUNITIES OF NATURAL GROWTH AND PROM…
$147,106
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3 room apartment in Prienai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/4
BUTTER 9 - A NEW PROJECT ON THE PRIVATE, MAKING THE OPPORTUNITIES OF NATURAL GROWTH AND PROM…
$135,511
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 room apartment in Prienai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/4
BUTTER 9 - A NEW PROJECT ON THE PRIVATE, MAKING THE OPPORTUNITIES OF NATURAL GROWTH AND PROM…
$172,379
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2 room apartment in Prienai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/5
Cosy and warm apartment for rent in Prienai on the coast of Nemunas! PRINCIPLES: • The hous…
$112,639
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2 room apartment in Prienai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/4
BUTTER 9 - A NEW PROJECT ON THE PRIVATE, MAKING THE OPPORTUNITIES OF NATURAL GROWTH AND PROM…
$83,470
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 room apartment in Prienai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/4
BUTTER 9 - A NEW PROJECT ON THE PRIVATE, MAKING THE OPPORTUNITIES OF NATURAL GROWTH AND PROM…
$118,942
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3 room apartment in Prienai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 4/4
BUTTER 9 - A NEW PROJECT ON THE PRIVATE, MAKING THE OPPORTUNITIES OF NATURAL GROWTH AND PROM…
$134,973
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4 room apartment in Prienai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 4/4
BUTTER 9 - A NEW PROJECT ON THE PRIVATE, MAKING THE OPPORTUNITIES OF NATURAL GROWTH AND PROM…
$152,593
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2 room apartment in Prienai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
!! Apartment with full installation!! > TABLE > Have you ever dreamed of living around Nemun…
$153,858
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