Apartments for sale in Birstonas, Lithuania

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Apartments in Birstonas, Lithuania

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5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/4
BUTS SALE FROM 40.80 Kv / m - 143.68 kv / m. IN THE SECOND BIIRŠTONO CENTRE, YOUTH GMBH ----…
$245,576
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4 room apartment in Birstonas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
Floor 4/4
BUTS SALE FROM 38,82 sq / m - 143,68 sq / m. IN THE SECOND BIIRŠTONO CENTRE, YOUNG ---------…
$533,925
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2 room apartment in Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
BIRŠTONO MIESTE, PARABLE LIGHT, THE SPACE 2 CABLES HAVE BEEN WITH A MAJOR ESTABLISHED IN THE…
$227,316
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 room apartment in Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/4
BUTS SALE FROM 40.80 Kv / m - 143.68 kv / m. IN THE SECOND BIIRŠTONO CENTRE, YOUTH GMBH ----…
$163,801
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2 room apartment in Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment 57.41 sq.m., renovated house Darius and Girėno str. 5, Birštonas Repair required …
$175,145
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