Apartments for sale in Kaunas County, Lithuania

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Apartments in Kaunas County, Lithuania

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Kaunas
141
Jonava
15
Prienai
10
Kedainiai
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199 properties total found
3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Floor 2/3
A unique opportunity to purchase two-storey aspartamantes in the heart of Kaunas Old Town - …
$486,907
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/3
SALE OF NEW CONSTRUCTION 2 CAPSULES WITH HIGH LUBRICES IN PANEMUNE, CANE 2 rooms apartment …
$136,222
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3 room apartment in Sirutiskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Sirutiskis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/5
SUBMITTED TO THE GENERAL TYPE IN THE SEATS OF SODO G. PREVIOUS SETTLEMENT OR DEPARTURE! Add…
$47,178
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TekceTekce
2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartment for 2 persons in one of Kaunas favourite microdistricts - Eigulai! ---- A strategi…
$135,460
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2 room apartment in Karmelava II, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Karmelava II, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/5
SALES 2 CASTLE BUT IN KARMENA, VILNIUS G. - YAUKUS, LIGHT, ECONOMIC! Looking for a comfortab…
$89,266
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1 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4/5
Studio apartment with full installation near Kaunas College. - Compact and functional studio…
$68,571
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3 room apartment in Kedainiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale in the village of Pažieislis, Kėdainiai district 3-room …
$31,380
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4 room apartment in Birstonas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
Floor 4/4
BUTS SALE FROM 38,82 sq / m - 143,68 sq / m. IN THE SECOND BIIRŠTONO CENTRE, YOUNG ---------…
$533,925
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3 room apartment in Neveronys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Neveronys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/4
THE 3 CASTLE WAS WITH THE CASE, POSTAGE AND LIQUID 10 A - IN NEVERONALS 3 rooms apartment f…
$101,191
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
2-room apartment near Panemunė Shilo - Lower Šaniai 2 rooms apartment for rent in Šančiai, i…
$85,439
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
Two rooms apartment for sale in Dainava district. Apartment is very suitable for rent, near …
$73,036
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3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 9/16
In the exclusive real estate project Apartment with furniture and household appliances for s…
$490,385
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1 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 15 m²
Floor 4/5
1-ROOM APARTMENT FOR SALE, M. Gimbutienė str., Kaunas! Fully furnished, sold with all existi…
$42,672
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/2
Looking for a newly built housing, which combines the inter-war architecture, modern and cla…
$146,104
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3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/3
SALE OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PANEMUNE 3 CAUSES 3 rooms apartment with partial finishing in K…
$173,071
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3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment on the second floor of Griežės street. The total area is 57,32 sq. m. Apart…
$182,450
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/4
New and high quality apartment for sale in a quiet yet very convenient location of Šilainiai…
$204,814
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3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 7/9
LIGHT 3 CASTLE BUILDING IN EASTERN - LOCATION AND FUNCTIONING OF FUNCTIONALS 3 rooms apartm…
$142,624
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3 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/9
SUBMITTED PROCEDURE FOR COMPLAINTS PRINCIPLES: Apartment on the second floor Spacious and …
$123,837
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/5
1.5 room apartment for sale in Gručiupio g. 7 with all furniture and household appliances. …
$100,301
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2 room apartment in Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
BIRŠTONO MIESTE, PARABLE LIGHT, THE SPACE 2 CABLES HAVE BEEN WITH A MAJOR ESTABLISHED IN THE…
$227,316
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3 room apartment in Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/3
3 rooms apartment for rent in Palanga, Lithuania Spacious, modern furnished apartment on th…
$202,878
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3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 6/9
Sold 3 CABLES IN NORTHERN, WHITE PR. - LIGHT, EXCEEDING AND STRATEGIC BETTER ROAD! 3 rooms …
$139,607
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/7
Cozy apartment for 2 persons, warm and sunny, with parking place Apartment is in a comfortab…
$207,123
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3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/4
T12 - PREMIUM class project in prestigious location in Kaunas PROJECT TERMINATION IN THE JA…
$356,333
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4 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 8/9
Spatial for sale 4 rooms apartment in a beautiful place in the Curonian Spit. The apartment …
$168,142
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3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/5
Very warm, cozy and bright 3-room apartment for sale in the very center of Kaunas - Vytautas…
$365,181
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4 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 14/16
SALE OF 3 / 4 CABLES WITH PUIKIA Apartment is in the heart of the city on the coast of Nemun…
$379,859
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4 room apartment in Switzerland, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Switzerland, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern A + + class, 107 m ² one-storey apartments in a double house with ~ 5-8 bar plots in …
$286,232
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1 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5/5
1 room apartment for sale near the culture center of Girstutis. PRINCIPLES: -Quiet place, a…
$87,859
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