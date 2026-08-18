Apartments for sale in Neringa, Lithuania

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Apartments in Neringa, Lithuania

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16 properties total found
2 room apartment in Neringa, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
REDUCED PRICE! 189 000 EUR --- > 179 000 EUR. GLASS MODERNUS APPARATUS ON THE MARITIME CARR…
$208,334
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3 room apartment in Neringa, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/2
REDUCED PRICE! 229 000 EUR --- > 209 000 EUR. GLASS MODERNUS APPARATUS ON THE MARITIME CARR…
$243,250
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3 room apartment in Neringa, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/3
SUBMITTED APPARATUS NEW NIDA 354 PROJECT Spacious 54,97 sq. m apartment with two balconies o…
$427,783
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 room apartment in Neringa, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/3
SUBMITTED APPARATUS NEW NIDA 354 PROJECT Extra spacious 60,68 sq.m. apartment on two floors…
$428,713
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1 room apartment in Neringa, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2/2
NIDOS BANGA - APPARATUS ON THE CARRIAGE OF THE CRUSTACEANS! The interior of all spaces is d…
$165,895
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5 room apartment in Neringa, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
THE SPREADS HAVE BEEN MICRONEY IN THE HOUSEHOLD AND INDONESIVE CITIZENS. The apartment is pe…
$608,400
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TekceTekce
2 room apartment in Neringa, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/3
IN THE DIFFERENT INSURANCE - BUT OF 2 CABAREA IN THE SECOND HEADS OF NDIA Cosy 60,44 m ² apa…
$311,853
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5 room apartment in Neringa, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 208 m²
Floor 2/3
NIDOJE, KUVERTO GATVĖJE PARDUODAMI IŠSKIRTINIAI 5-IŲ KAMBARIŲ APARTAMENTAI. Neringos autenti…
$577,226
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1 room apartment in Neringa, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/2
IMPORTANT! SENT DIFFERENT APPARATUS WITH THERASA PRELIMINARY ON THE CARRY OF MEMBERS. Low-ma…
$330,401
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2 room apartment in Neringa, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/3
Do you dream of life in an idyllic In Nida, where the beauty of nature and the amenities of …
$337,357
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4 room apartment in Neringa, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
INDIVIDUAL APPARATUS WITH AN INSTALLATION OF MANDARDA IN THE TRANSFER In a unique place, su…
$452,815
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3 room apartment in Neringa, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
NORTH SALE OF A NORMAL INSTALLATION IN THE POINT OF PEACE 3 - Their CABLES BUT. Looking for …
$183,579
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1 room apartment in Neringa, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
UHT IN THE IRD! = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =…
$290,656
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4 room apartment in Neringa, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/4
EXCLUSIVE APPARATUS OF THE OFFICE OF LITHUANIA. For those who are looking for a unique place…
$486,907
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2 room apartment in Neringa, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/2
We are BETTER OF A SECOND BUT OF 2 CARBAREYS IN THE HOME, IN THE PREVIOUS CULTUBE. Imagine h…
$270,869
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2 room apartment in Neringa, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/4
BUT IN THE HEAD OF NIDAS! = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =…
$352,278
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