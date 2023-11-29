Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Lithuania
  Residential
  Vilnius
  Apartments

Apartments for sale in Vilnius, Lithuania

465 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with with repair, with Online tour in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with with repair, with Online tour
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a bright and neat 2-room apartment in N. Vilna. The apartment is conveniently plan…
€65,000
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
"Prūsų Namai"  Houses and apartments for sale in Vilnius  "Prūsų Namai" is a real estate …
€132,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
€95,999
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/5
€268,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/9
€165,000
4 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector in Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/5
€185,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 9/9
€190,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/3
€450,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Monolithic in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Monolithic
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/12
€94,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with needs repair, with Central collector in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with needs repair, with Central collector
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/9
€99,900
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/9
€126,900
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 8/9
€87,500
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with With furniture in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with With furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 10/12
€149,950
2 room apartment with Furnace heating, with needs repair, with Construction: Wooden in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Furnace heating, with needs repair, with Construction: Wooden
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
€30,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/5
€157,300
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/9
€191,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/1
€150,000
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/3
€79,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Precast, with Fitted, with Central collector in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Precast, with Fitted, with Central collector
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/9
€179,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/9
€79,900
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/5
€89,500
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/3
€78,900
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 9/10
€139,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/4
€79,991
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/9
SELDING ALL NEW, FULL EQUIPMENT 2 ROOMS WERE IN HEARTHS, BERMS G! ________________________ …
€126,900
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
SELLED NEW EQUIPMENT 3 K. BUTAS BEFORE FOREST WITH TERASA AND PRIVACY KIEMEL ..............…
€219,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Precast, with Fitted, with Central collector in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Precast, with Fitted, with Central collector
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern and stylish designer apartment for sale in a new project in the Horn of the Year. …
€298,000
4 room apartment with internet, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment with internet, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/2
€174,900
4 room apartment with parking, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment with parking, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/2
HIGHED HIGH 4 ROOMS WARTH G.! BUTO ADVANTAGE: * PUTIC VARIANT TO EVERY LIFE TO INVESTMENT; …
€175,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
€169,900
Properties features in Vilnius, Lithuania

