Apartments for sale in Panevezys County, Lithuania

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Apartments in Panevezys County, Lithuania

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Panevėžys
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14 properties total found
2 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/5
IN THE CENTRAL PART OF THE MIESTS, THE RAMBYNO G. SUBMITTED TO BE TRANSMITTED IN THE BASIC 2…
$96,532
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3 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/3
IN THE SECOND HEAD OF THE DELIVERY CIRCUMSTANCES - THE EXCLUSIVE SALE OF FREEDOM IN THE AQUA…
$241,930
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1 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/9
Newly renovated 1 room apartment in Nemuno str., Panevėžys. The apartment is on the 2nd floo…
$69,585
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TekceTekce
3 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
SALE WAS BUT WITHIN THE AGE OF THE GROWTH WITH A LOW OF 1.13 ARM, AND IN THE CONTEXT OF THE …
$75,355
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3 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
SALE OF LIGHT AND FUNCTIONALLY REPLACED 3 CAPBASE BUT IN THE DRAWBASE G.! You're looking for…
$111,454
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2 room apartment in Birzai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Birzai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
2 rooms apartment for sale in Biržai. Spacious 2-room apartment for sale, 5 floors from 5 to…
$54,527
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2 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/3
2 rooms apartment with 7 sq.m. for sale in one of the most attractive places of Panevėžys - …
$148,614
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1 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 7/9
SALE OF 1 COLUMN BUT WITH BACKGROUND G., 67, SEPTINTAME HOWEVER, INDEX MIESTE. HAS BEEN A PR…
$35,146
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2 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
The 2 CABLES SHOULD SHAKE G. BUTTER REGULATIONS, HEAT AND LIGHT. SIGNIFICANT NETWORKS - FREE…
$87,372
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3 room apartment in Pasvalys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Pasvalys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/2
SALE SPREADS AND YOUTHS 3 CASTLE BUT, BEGINES G. 107, SAVINGS! Looking for comfortable, econ…
$60,261
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3 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/4
SALE OF DIFFERENT, LIGHT AND SPREADS 3 CASTLE BUILDING IN THE SEAT CENTRE! It is a great opp…
$176,606
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2 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/5
SALE OF 2 CASTLE BUT IN A DRAWN UP IN THE NEGOTIATION OF G! Looking for a cozy and orderly a…
$73,616
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3 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/5
SALE OF 3 HOUSEHOLDS IN J. BASANAVIČIUS G., MIESTO CENTRE. THESE SIGNIFICANT HOUSEHOLDINGS I…
$90,511
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3 room apartment in Velzys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Velzys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/2
3 rooms apartment for sale, Palanga, Panevėžys, to Panevėžys 10 km. To those who work in the…
$97,014
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