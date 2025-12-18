  1. Realting.com
Apartment building BIWI MEDIUM
Apartment building BIWI MEDIUM
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
from
$18,630
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
BIWI MEDIUM capsules are a modern hotel format. One capsule is a separate living box capable of providing a comfortable rest or workspace anywhere. The equipped BIWI  technology capsule accommodates two beds, a bathroom with a shower, a wardrobe, BIWI embedded software. Characteristics: …
Developer
Vithaus
Apartment building BIWI BIG
Apartment building BIWI BIG
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
from
$25,261
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
BIWI BIG is a separate living box capable of providing a comfortable rest and workspace in any place. The equipped BIWI technology capsule accommodates two beds, a bathroom with a shower, a wardrobe, BIWI embedded software. Characteristics: BUILDING AREA: 13,80 m2 USEFUL AREA: 10,…
Developer
Vithaus
Apartment building BIWI MINI
Apartment building BIWI MINI
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
from
$15,341
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
BIWI MINI is a separate living box capable of providing a comfortable rest and workspace in any place. The equipped BIWI MINI technology capsule accommodates two beds, a bathroom with a shower, a wardrobe, BIWI embedded software. Characteristics: BUILDING AREA: 6,90 m2 USEFUL AREA…
Developer
Vithaus
Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Salaspils, Latvia
from
$314
The year of construction 2021
The most modern and elegant one and two-room rental apartments in Salaspils are offered for rent. All apartments have built-in kitchens and cabinets, quality kitchen appliances. Finishing of apartments with very high-quality materials - wooden parquet, tiles in bathrooms, elegant design. The…
Agency
REALAT real estate
