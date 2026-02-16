  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Salaspils pagasts, Latvia

Apartment building BIWI MINI
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
from
$15,341
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
BIWI MINI is a separate living box capable of providing a comfortable rest and workspace in any place. The equipped BIWI MINI technology capsule accommodates two beds, a bathroom with a shower, a wardrobe, BIWI embedded software. Characteristics: BUILDING AREA: 6,90 m2 USEFUL AREA…
Apartment building BIWI BIG
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
from
$25,261
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
BIWI BIG is a separate living box capable of providing a comfortable rest and workspace in any place. The equipped BIWI technology capsule accommodates two beds, a bathroom with a shower, a wardrobe, BIWI embedded software. Characteristics: BUILDING AREA: 13,80 m2 USEFUL AREA: 10,…
Apartment building BIWI MEDIUM
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
from
$18,630
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
BIWI MEDIUM capsules are a modern hotel format. One capsule is a separate living box capable of providing a comfortable rest or workspace anywhere. The equipped BIWI  technology capsule accommodates two beds, a bathroom with a shower, a wardrobe, BIWI embedded software. Characteristics: …
