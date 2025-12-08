  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Marupes pagasts, Latvia

Marupe
On the map
Apartment building Lindenholma
Marupe, Latvia
from
$813
The year of construction 2021
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium class living space. A new residential quarter in the most demanded area of ​​Riga, where you can enjoy an ideal balance between the city's amenities and green outdoor space, movement and peace, excellent …
REALAT real estate
Apartment building Old Captain
Marupe, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2007
The infrastructure of the whole complex is the perfect guest service, and leisure and business connection-all complex of buildings are equipped with the latest technology. People who stay in our hotel, you will be cut off from the city of civilization benefits, but at the same time be able t…
REALAT real estate
On the map
