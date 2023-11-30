Houses for sale in Ogres novads, Latvia

Show property on map Show properties list
House in good condition in Ogre, Latvia
House in good condition
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
A garden house for sale with an agreed project and an active building permit in Ogre. The pr…
€35,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in keipenes pagasts, Latvia
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
keipenes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
In Jurmala, in the Vaivari district, on Zalya 3 Street we offer 16 lined Rondo houses. If i…
€300,000
5 room house with air conditioning in keipenes pagasts, Latvia
5 room house with air conditioning
keipenes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
€250,000
