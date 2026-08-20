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Houses for sale in Ogres novads, Latvia

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Ogresgala pagasts
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18 properties total found
House in Rutki, Latvia
House
Rutki, Latvia
$671,655
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 room house in Ogre, Latvia
4 room house
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/2
$189,948
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 room house in Ogre, Latvia
5 room house
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
$346,876
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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9 room house in Taurupe, Latvia
9 room house
Taurupe, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
$113,116
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room house in Ikskile, Latvia
3 room house
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 2/2
$352,641
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
6 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 492 m²
Number of floors 2
The mansion is located near the city of Riga, in a pine forest, on the island of Dole, with …
$730,178
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5 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique object. Location Valgaciems, 70 km from the resort town of Jurmala. Plot of land 15…
$577,839
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4 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale elegant family house in the Scandinavian style. Economical, energy efficient and ea…
$185,696
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8 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
8 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
An exclusive and unique real estate on the ancient Liv coast of the Baltic Sea. Detailed des…
$722,823
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5 room house in Turkalne, Latvia
5 room house
Turkalne, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
$334,578
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
6 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 2
$345,653
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6 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Large, fully equipped house, which can be purchased for two families, there are all standard…
$262,654
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6 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 3
$346,703
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5 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale exclusive immovable property in Lapmežciems near the Baltic Sea with a fantastic vi…
$682,900
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6 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
$236,388
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4 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 2
$382,424
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7 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
7 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
$313,083
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5 room house in Keipene, Latvia
5 room house
Keipene, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
$262,654
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Properties features in Ogres novads, Latvia

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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