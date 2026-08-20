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Apartments for sale in Ogres novads, Latvia

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Ogre
4
Ogresgala pagasts
3
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10 properties total found
6 room apartment in Ogre, Latvia
6 room apartment
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 190 m²
A beautiful and spacious apartment with a historical charm is available in a luxurious Art N…
$508,537
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Ikskile, Latvia
4 room apartment
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
Floor 7/7
On Ganu street 6 (next to Strelnieku street) on the 7th floor of a facade building with an e…
$210,123
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Apartment in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Apartment
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
investment object in the Old Town
$1,21M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 room apartment in Ogre, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/3
The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined in…
$477,680
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3 room apartment in Ogre, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/3
The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined in…
$357,209
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2 room apartment in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/3
$299,425
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 room apartment in Lielvarde, Latvia
4 room apartment
Lielvarde, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Floor 2/3
$420,246
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3 room apartment in Ikskile, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 4/6
$367,715
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4 room apartment in Ogre, Latvia
4 room apartment
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined in…
$507,584
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1 room apartment in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
1 room apartment
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/2
$54,632
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