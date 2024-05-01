Business center Terbatas Center

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Exclusive office building. Facilities are located on the main Ashford Street and terbatas Street. The building is equipped with underground and surface parking lots, each room is equipped with air conditioner, 2 lifts, as well as the building is being guarded by video surveillance and physical security 24/7. the offices into the is with the card reader. The building has its own gas boiler that will be revolutionary heating payments. Any premises it is possible to modify and customize the customer's preferences. Each of the rooms is fitted with its own counter.
Price per 1kv/m. is the addition of 12eur. rent must pay sales tax, utility charges and management fee.
Equipment: high speed internet is available, a large electrical power out alarm.
Location and surroundings: nearby shops and cafes, convenient public transportation, convenient traffic, high pedestrian flow.
Property characteristics
Property parameters
The year of construction
2008
Location on the map
Riga, Latvia
Education
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return