  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Riga
  4. Business center Terbatas Center

Business center Terbatas Center

Riga, Latvia
from
$11,02M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 35089
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 287
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 02/04/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga
  • Address
    Terbatas iela, 30

About the complex

Exclusive office building. Facilities are located on the main Ashford Street and terbatas Street. The building is equipped with underground and surface parking lots, each room is equipped with air conditioner, 2 lifts, as well as the building is being guarded by video surveillance and physical security 24/7. the offices into the is with the card reader. The building has its own gas boiler that will be revolutionary heating payments. Any premises it is possible to modify and customize the customer's preferences. Each of the rooms is fitted with its own counter. Price per 1kv/m. is the addition of 12eur. rent must pay sales tax, utility charges and management fee. Equipment: high speed internet is available, a large electrical power out alarm. Location and surroundings: nearby shops and cafes, convenient public transportation, convenient traffic, high pedestrian flow.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2008

Location on the map

Riga, Latvia
Education

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Business center Skanstes 12
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
Business center Miera 1 (M1)
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
Business center V8 biroji
Riga, Latvia
from
$795
Business center Ģertrūdes centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
$593
Business center Smilšu iela 8
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,098
You are viewing
Business center Terbatas Center
Riga, Latvia
from
$11,02M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Business center T/c Domina-shopping
Business center T/c Domina-shopping
Business center T/c Domina-shopping
Business center T/c Domina-shopping
Business center T/c Domina-shopping
Show all Business center T/c Domina-shopping
Business center T/c Domina-shopping
Riga, Latvia
from
$733
We know that office space in Domina is a valuable benefit for your business and your employees. You will appreciate the wide range of opportunities and benefits provided by the Domina business centre. Organizational culture has a proven impact on business performance, particularly revenue …
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Business center Biroju centrs Ezerparks
Business center Biroju centrs Ezerparks
Business center Biroju centrs Ezerparks
Business center Biroju centrs Ezerparks
Riga, Latvia
from
$96,439
The year of construction 2014
An administrative office complex in Riga offers fully finished premises. Each room has individually adjustable temperature control panels installed. Additionally, the premises are equipped with fire alarms, public notification systems, and fire extinguishers. The project ensures comfortable …
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
Show all Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,018
The year of construction 2008
Class A office space in the Terbatas Business Center. - One of the most representative office building in the center of Riga. - The layout of the premises can be adjusted according to the requirements of the tenant. - Centralized ventilation system and air conditioning. - Security and video…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Latvia
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
01.05.2024
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
20.02.2023
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
17.06.2022
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
27.01.2022
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
31.03.2021
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
Show all publications