Business center Preses Nama Kvartāls

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Preses Nama Kvartāls – Riga’s New Central Business District
Preses Nama Kvartāls is the most ambitious mixed-use development in Riga, with a total investment of approximately 500 million euros. It is set to transform the city's left bank into a premier hub for business and innovation.
Available Spaces & Infrastructure:
Leasable Area: We offer flexible Class A office spaces ranging from 200 to 2,500 m².
Business Center: 26,000 m² of state-of-the-art workspace.
Multifunctionality: A 23-story residential tower, hotel, education, and healthcare facilities.
Connectivity: A multifunctional building with over 1,000 parking spaces and extensive EV charging infrastructure.
Outdoor Space: 14,000 m² of landscaped areas for recreation and public use.
Sustainability: All buildings are designed to near-zero energy standards with BREEAM certification, ensuring a sustainable environment and optimized operational costs.
Property characteristics
Property parameters
The year of construction
2026
Location on the map
Riga, Latvia
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Finance
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