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Business center Preses Nama Kvartāls

Riga, Latvia
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ID: 35091
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1551
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga
  • Address
    Balasta dambis, 2 k 2

About the complex

Preses Nama Kvartāls – Riga’s New Central Business District Preses Nama Kvartāls is the most ambitious mixed-use development in Riga, with a total investment of approximately 500 million euros. It is set to transform the city's left bank into a premier hub for business and innovation. Available Spaces & Infrastructure: Leasable Area: We offer flexible Class A office spaces ranging from 200 to 2,500 m². Business Center: 26,000 m² of state-of-the-art workspace. Multifunctionality: A 23-story residential tower, hotel, education, and healthcare facilities. Connectivity: A multifunctional building with over 1,000 parking spaces and extensive EV charging infrastructure. Outdoor Space: 14,000 m² of landscaped areas for recreation and public use. Sustainability: All buildings are designed to near-zero energy standards with BREEAM certification, ensuring a sustainable environment and optimized operational costs.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Location on the map

Riga, Latvia
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Business center Preses Nama Kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
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