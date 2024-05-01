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Business center Lacplesa plaza

Riga, Latvia
from
$609
20/05/2026
$599
14/05/2026
$1,130
14/05/2026
$3,460
02/04/2026
$4,57M
;
11
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ID: 35090
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1550
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 20/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga
  • Address
    Lacplesa iela, 74

About the complex

Lāčplēša Plaza: Industrial heritage in A-class performance A new business landmark, Lāčplēša Plaza, opens its doors in Riga's historical industrial district. The building combines historical rawness with modern A-class comfort and the highest construction standards. Project characteristics: Total area: 1812.5 m2 across 5 floors Architecture: a DUAL Architecture project Construction: quality guarantee by MAPRI Būve Interior: environment with exposed concrete details, created by Design Space Art Technical excellence and aesthetics: Ceiling height: 3 meters, providing a sense of spaciousness Facade: high-quality tile finishing solutions Engineering systems: energy-efficient LED lighting, modern heating, ventilation, and cooling for an optimal microclimate Lāčplēša Plaza is a strategic choice for companies seeking a unique identity and a functional work environment in the epicenter of urban development.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Location on the map

Riga, Latvia
Education

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Business center Lacplesa plaza
Riga, Latvia
from
$609
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