Business center Lacplesa plaza

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Lāčplēša Plaza: Industrial heritage in A-class performance
A new business landmark, Lāčplēša Plaza, opens its doors in Riga's historical industrial district. The building combines historical rawness with modern A-class comfort and the highest construction standards.
Project characteristics:
Total area: 1812.5 m2 across 5 floors
Architecture: a DUAL Architecture project
Construction: quality guarantee by MAPRI Būve
Interior: environment with exposed concrete details, created by Design Space Art
Technical excellence and aesthetics:
Ceiling height: 3 meters, providing a sense of spaciousness
Facade: high-quality tile finishing solutions
Engineering systems: energy-efficient LED lighting, modern heating, ventilation, and cooling for an optimal microclimate
Lāčplēša Plaza is a strategic choice for companies seeking a unique identity and a functional work environment in the epicenter of urban development.
Property characteristics
Property parameters
The year of construction
2026
Location on the map
Riga, Latvia
Education
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