Terraced Houses for sale in Marupes novads, Latvia

5 room house in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
5 room house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
A modern village where sustainable design meets functionality and the highest energy efficie…
$681,103
Leave a request
6 room house in Marupe, Latvia
6 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
$372,969
Leave a request
4 room house in Pinki, Latvia
4 room house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 223 m²
Floor 2/2
A luxury house with 3 isolated bedrooms and a dining room in a new gated community in Pinki!…
$681,103
Leave a request
8 room house in Babites pagasts, Latvia
8 room house
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 2
The house for a large family with two separate entrances in the town of Vikuli (near the tow…
$619,618
Leave a request
5 room house in Pinki, Latvia
5 room house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
House in Pinki, Babitsky volost, village ' ' Salien ' ', in a very convenient place between …
$741,281
Leave a request
6 room house in Babites pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer for sale a completely new house with a spacious and well-maintained territory. The …
$741,417
Leave a request
5 room house in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
5 room house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 340 m²
Floor 2/2
$1,31M
Leave a request
4 room house in Pinki, Latvia
4 room house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
$231,135
Leave a request
6 room house in Sebruciems, Latvia
6 room house
Sebruciems, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 360 m²
Floor 2/2
It is an elegant residential village near the suburb of the Latvian capital, in Babite munic…
$706,582
Leave a request
House 17 rooms in Marupe, Latvia
House 17 rooms
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 17
Area 591 m²
Floor 3/3
Transport links: final 25 buses 300 m from the house, minibuses; by car 5 min drive to Spice…
$597,877
Leave a request
House in Marupe, Latvia
House
Marupe, Latvia
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 3
$577,839
Leave a request
8 room house in Babites pagasts, Latvia
8 room house
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/2
Exclusive house for sale in the prestigious village of Majares, near the center of Riga. Th…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 room house in Pinki, Latvia
5 room house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 2
The house has everything for a comfortable stay, high-quality plumbing, parquet board, built…
$821,262
Leave a request
5 room house in Pinki, Latvia
5 room house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 2
The house has everything for a comfortable stay, high-quality plumbing, parquet board, built…
$855,481
Leave a request
5 room house in Pinki, Latvia
5 room house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
$388,728
Leave a request
5 room house in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
5 room house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 340 m²
Floor 2/2
$1,31M
Leave a request
5 room house in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
5 room house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
$675,018
Leave a request

