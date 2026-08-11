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Houses for sale in Kekavas novads, Latvia

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Kekavas pagasts
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18 properties total found
3 room house in Dzerumi, Latvia
3 room house
Dzerumi, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
$178,737
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
6 room house in Dzintari, Latvia
6 room house
Dzintari, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 2
$358,835
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
6 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
$217,328
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
TekceTekce
7 room house in Baldone, Latvia
7 room house
Baldone, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
$294,911
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Baldone, Latvia
House
Baldone, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 426 m²
Floor 1/1
$110,342
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8 room house in Lapenieki, Latvia
8 room house
Lapenieki, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
$410,529
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Cottage in Baldones pagasts, Latvia
Cottage
Baldones pagasts, Latvia
We offer a unique property near Baldone, which combines privacy, proximity to nature and mod…
$400,341
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
6 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 818 m²
Number of floors 3
independent heating, city's ​​water supply, urban sewerage, well-kept area, landscape garden…
$1,40M
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room house in Kekava, Latvia
4 room house
Kekava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 630 m²
Floor 1/2
Offered for sale estate in Kekava region 30 minutes from the center of Riga.On a spacious we…
$1,94M
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5 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/2
A classic aesthetic home with a beautiful spacious courtyard on a long-term rent in Katlakal…
$502,190
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5 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 215 m²
Floor 1/2
$384,324
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Plakanciems, Latvia
House
Plakanciems, Latvia
Area 500 m²
Floor 4/4
The house is located in Kekava volost, just 15 minutes drive from Riga. A quiet, calm and gr…
$587,027
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8 room house in Dzerumi, Latvia
8 room house
Dzerumi, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
$198,432
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
8 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
8 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 319 m²
Floor 1/3
$372,379
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room house in Dzerumi, Latvia
4 room house
Dzerumi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/2
$138,515
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 bedroom house in Balozi, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Balozi, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
Energy efficient 2-storey family home with a convenient layout and large plot of land. En…
$289,381
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Agency
Riga Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu, Italiano
House 12 rooms in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
House 12 rooms
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 12
Area 1 123 m²
Number of floors 2
One of the most beautiful, exclusive and expensive houses in Jurmala now is for sale.The hou…
$6,30M
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House 10 rooms in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 612 m²
Number of floors 3
$515,540
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu

Properties features in Kekavas novads, Latvia

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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