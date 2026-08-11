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Apartments for sale in Kekavas novads, Latvia

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Kekavas pagasts
20
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23 properties total found
4 room apartment in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
4 room apartment
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
$277,402
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$259,236
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$248,939
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
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2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale, an energy-efficient 3- room apartment with a separate kitchen, a terrace and an un…
$245,851
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$249,283
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
For sale is sunny 4-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with electric char…
$305,797
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Lapenieki, Latvia
4 room apartment
Lapenieki, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/3
$211,374
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
For sale energy-efficient 4-room apartment with sauna, terrace and underground parking with…
$388,854
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/3
$86,652
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
For sale energy-efficient 4-room apartment with a sauna, a terrace and underground parking w…
$387,824
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$267,244
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$263,812
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$247,795
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
New 3 + room apartment for sale with separate kitchen and underground parking with electrici…
$259,236
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$245,851
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale, an energy-efficient 3+ room apartment with a separate kitchen, a terrace and an un…
$255,460
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$267,701
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$253,607
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/9
$64,724
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
For sale energy-efficient 4-room apartment with a sauna, terrace and underground parking wi…
$340,805
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
For sale energy-efficient 4-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$305,797
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
5 room apartment in Balozi, Latvia
5 room apartment
Balozi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 559 m²
Floor 3/3
$420,236
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2 room apartment in Baldone, Latvia
2 room apartment
Baldone, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/3
$141,833
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Property types in Kekavas novads

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Kekavas novads, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
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