Houses with garage for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

3
32 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 258 m²
In a quiet place sells 2-storey house. Description: - The total area of the house is 257…
$293,328
4 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
We offer for sale a private house in a prestigious area of Jūrmala. On a well-maintained …
$2,14M
3 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
A new, modern and stylish family home in the centre of Majori. A house that combines qual…
$1,72M
3 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 337 m²
Beautiful house with a sauna near the sea! For sale is a house with sauna-guest house and…
$770,127
3 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
This cozy two-story house, located in the quiet Valteri district, offers comfortable living …
$363,861
5 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 396 m²
Elegant house for sale on Bulduri Avenue, Jurmala. Location: The exclusive house i…
$1,70M
3 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Brand new villa in Dzintari! An exclusive house with unique style, materials and applianc…
$2,89M
5 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 560 m²
House for sale with a swimming pool in Jurmala, Majori, 400 m from the sea. There are 2 hou…
$2,84M
4 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Spacious smart villa on the shore of Lielupe! A new, modern house a couple of metres from…
$2,60M
3 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
House for sale in Jurmala, Melluzi, in a quiet residential area. Description: - The tota…
$509,643
5 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Modern house for sale in Jurmala in Lielupe, 200 m from the sea. Total area of ​​the house …
$1,93M
4 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Spacious two-storey house near Dzintari! The house is very well designed for a family wit…
$728,491
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 550 m²
We offer an exclusive 2-story classic-style house located on the beachfront. Built in 200…
$849,405
3 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 490 m²
We offer for sale a spacious family house 100m from the Lielupe River in the Ragakapa Nature…
$603,282
4 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 474 m²
Ready for living in a classic style house in a quiet part of Jurmala! Description: - The…
$768,995
4 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 264 m²
Inspiring corner of luxury and comfort in the heart of Jurmala! A spacious family house …
$443,924
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 550 m²
We offer an exclusive 2-story classic-style house located on the beachfront. Built in 200…
$1,57M
5 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 625 m²
A residential complex for sale, consisting of a modern two-story mansion, a spa complex and …
$3,96M
4 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 347 m²
Number of floors 2
We are selling a house in Jurmala, which is located on the first line of the sea and in clos…
$589,187
4 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 445 m²
For sale a new, modern house in Asari, 350 m from the sea. The property consists of a two-s…
$1,57M
4 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 523 m²
Prestigious seaside home in Jurmala – with private beach access An elegant residence on t…
$2,27M
5 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 437 m²
Bright and spacious house with a large 2000 m² plot for sale in the quiet Vaivari district. …
$352,863
6 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 556 m²
For sale spacious two-story house in Lielupe, Jurmala. Description: - Roof repair in 202…
$1,08M
5 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
Spacious private house for sale in a quiet, natural location. Manicured garden with paths a…
$546,368
4 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 437 m²
House for sale 250 m from the sea in Bulduri, Jurmala. The total area is 437.3 m2. The hous…
$1,70M
3 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Cozy house in Jurmala surrounded by pine trees in Valteri! The total area of the house is 2…
$317,111
5 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 580 m²
New house for sale near the river in Lielupe, Jurmala. House area 580 m2. Land area 2500 m2…
$3,34M
4 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Spacious villa in Jurmala, in the Bulduri district, with a private beach access. The villa i…
$1,70M
3 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
WE ARE STARTING THE RESERVATION of a new townhouse project in Pumpuri with our own land plot…
$305,786
5 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Exclusive renovated villa in a promising neighbourhood near Vaivari! Available for sale i…
$1,05M
