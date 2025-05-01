Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/3
$202,156
2 room apartment in Liepaja, Latvia
2 room apartment
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
$58,621
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
$64,881
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
$179,898
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 2/3
$236,760
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 3/4
Courtyard house, closed territory, parking place, guarded yard, entrance from the yard, unde…
$534,085
4 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 154 m²
New 5-room apartment in the towers of Philosophers Residence with a panoramic view of the ci…
$671,596
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/4
A bright three-room apartment with a convenient layout in the very center of Āgenskalns. The…
$125,742
4 bedroom house in Jaunsauriesi, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Jaunsauriesi, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
Cozy family home for sale near Riga, located in Jaunsaurieši. Rooms: 7 Floors: 2 Area: …
$318,653
House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 556 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a spacious, modern house in a quiet area of Jurmala, just 3 minutes from the chic s…
$853,334
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
3-room flat for sale in the fourth building of the "PAGALMS 87" project in Riga, at the corn…
$109,602
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
renovated house, all city communications, exclusive finishing in a modern style, panoramic w…
$546,320
