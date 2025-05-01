Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Jurmala
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

townhouses
3
House Delete
Clear all
51 property total found
8 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
8 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Jurmala - the largest spa town in the Baltic States is known for its natural treasures - the…
$1,03M
Leave a request
8 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
8 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 450 m²
For sale is a beautiful house, which consists of two parts, each with a separate entrance, t…
$641,359
Leave a request
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 276 m²
Floor 2/2
The house offered for sale is located at the very beginning of Jurmala in the Lielupe area, …
$815,287
Leave a request
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 3
A new house for sale 100 meters from the sea in the area of an elite residential complex. Cl…
$875,500
Leave a request
9 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
9 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer an excellent villa in a unique, quiet location on the banks of the Lielupe River. A…
$4,33M
Leave a request
House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 450 m²
For sale private house in Jurmala.Total area of ​​the house: 450 m2 (of which 100 m2 are ter…
$1,46M
Leave a request
8 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
8 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
Jurmala is a unique city - a place in Latvia on the shores of the Baltic Sea. Everyone who w…
$1,03M
Leave a request
7 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
7 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer to buy a chic house in the exclusive area of Jurmala near the Dzintari concert hall…
$1,08M
Leave a request
House 10 rooms in Jurmala, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
House for sale in the very center of Jurmala, at the beginning of the pedestrian street Joma…
$650,679
Leave a request
House 10 rooms in Jurmala, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 365 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant mansion in classical style in the center of Jurmala! The house is located in the par…
$1,25M
Leave a request
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 260 m²
Floor 2/2
$1,03M
Leave a request
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 327 m²
Floor 1/1
A private house in just 100 meters from the Lielupe River is offered for sale. The propert…
$1,30M
Leave a request
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
For sale wonderful two-story house, environmentally friendly in Jurmala. The center of Riga…
$668,832
Leave a request
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 470 m²
Floor 1/2
A mansion in a quiet place in Jurmala, between the sea and the Lielupe River, quiet and cozy…
$1,41M
Leave a request
7 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
7 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
$630,489
Leave a request
House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 621 m²
Floor 1/2
Renting this property for a long timeRent this property for summer rentalWe offer for sale a…
$3,99M
Leave a request
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
Asari belongs to the city of Jurmala. Distance from Riga - 29 km. Located in the area of the…
$815,287
Leave a request
House 11 rooms in Jurmala, Latvia
House 11 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 11
Area 720 m²
Floor 1/3
Beautiful family house with a modern layout in Jurmala!It has 11 rooms:- 6 bedrooms,- 6 bath…
$2,05M
Leave a request
House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 572 m²
Offer for the prosecutor’s work, it is exiled to the departure. House of house democrats, …
$1,30M
Leave a request
7 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
7 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a beautiful, family house in Melluga.The three-storey, cozy house is fully…
$912,513
Leave a request
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 541 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer you a unique project in a modern style, located literally a few steps from the Balt…
$2,33M
Leave a request
House 10 rooms in Jurmala, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Jurmala is a unique city - a holiday center in Latvia on the shores of the Baltic Sea. Every…
$715,081
Leave a request
9 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
9 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 600 m²
Floor 4/4
Environmentally friendly dodlybolshyuyuyuumoryavavavivari Exceptional project: -snatemater…
$865,224
Leave a request
8 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
8 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 8
Floor 2/2
We offer a spacious house in the best area of ​​Jurmala, Lielupe.The area of ​​the main hous…
$998,034
Leave a request
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Floor 2/2
We offer a beautiful, family and cozy house, which is located in Dzintari.The house is fully…
$728,870
Leave a request
7 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
7 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 430 m²
Floor 3/3
Cozy private house 200 meters from the beach in Jurmala. Advantages: - Good layout, high-q…
$625,085
Leave a request
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 263 m²
Floor 2/2
$870,404
Leave a request
8 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
8 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 523 m²
Floor 2/2
$1,03M
Leave a request
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 515 m²
Floor 2/2
We present to your attention a unique project in a modern style, which is located a few step…
$2,23M
Leave a request
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
We sell an excellent spacious house in a quiet part of Jurmala, Asari. The house has 2.5 flo…
$597,400
Leave a request

Properties features in Jurmala, Latvia

with Garage
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go