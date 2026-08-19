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Apartments for sale in Adazu novads, Latvia

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Adazi
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6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Adazi, Latvia
3 room apartment
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/4
$178,701
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Adazi, Latvia
2 room apartment
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/5
$108,077
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
9 room apartment in Gauja, Latvia
9 room apartment
Gauja, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 1 385 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer for sale an exclusive spacious mansion with an area of 1384.10 m2. The house is loc…
$1,71M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 room apartment in Adazi, Latvia
3 room apartment
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
$192,574
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 5/11
$346,703
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2 bedroom apartment in Adazi, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/4
Spacious and thoughtfully designed 3-Room apartment in a scenic location by the Vējupīte Riv…
$135,558
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Agency
Riga Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu, Italiano
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