Realting.com
Latvia
Residential
adazu novads
Houses
Houses for sale in adazu novads, Latvia
House
Clear all
15 properties total found
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement
adazu novads, Latvia
5
2
142 m²
For sale is a very cozy, quality twin house with a large, well-maintained area. The layou…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with furniture, with garage, with sauna
adazu novads, Latvia
6
4
310 m²
For sale new and very cozy family house (310m2) in a beautiful and prestigious location with…
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity
adazu novads, Latvia
5
2
242 m²
On offer is a spacious private house with a comfortable layout and landscaped area in a wond…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity
adazu novads, Latvia
5
2
242 m²
On offer is a spacious private house with a comfortable layout and landscaped area in a wond…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Podnieki, Latvia
4
2
234 m²
Modern Single-Story Private House in New Settlement Marsili, Baltezers! Description of th…
€298,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with garage, with electricity, with gas
Podnieki, Latvia
4
2
195 m²
For sale: a new building - half of a duplex with full finishing. Building construction: …
€255,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House with electricity, with gas, with water system
adazu novads, Latvia
1 074 m²
For sale Mansion - 4-storey residential building - with a total area of 1074 m2 and a land…
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
adazu novads, Latvia
8
2
220 m²
New building for sale in Adazi. - According to the project, the first floor is planned: …
€129,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
adazu novads, Latvia
5
1
180 m²
1/1
Natural log house near Riga on large land plot with own pond. Property has main building and…
€394,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
8 room house
Podnieki, Latvia
8
390 m²
2
€338,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
adazu novads, Latvia
5
250 m²
2/2
Half a double house in the quiet town of Brivkalni, located on the lake, a ten-minute walk f…
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
adazu novads, Latvia
7
290 m²
€490,000
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Podnieki, Latvia
7
423 m²
We offer to buy luxurious and equipped properties near the city center - Baltezers. The hou…
€460,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
adazu novads, Latvia
6
544 m²
2/2
We offer to buy luxurious and equipped properties near the city center - Baltezers. The hou…
€590,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with Bedrooms
adazu novads, Latvia
6
380 m²
2
2-story house located just 4 km out of Riga and 20 km from old town for sale. Accompanied by…
€560,000
Recommend
Leave a request
