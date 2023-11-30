Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. adazu novads
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in adazu novads, Latvia

House To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement in adazu novads, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
For sale is a very cozy, quality twin house with a large, well-maintained area. The layou…
€240,000
Leave a request
5 room house with furniture, with garage, with sauna in adazu novads, Latvia
5 room house with furniture, with garage, with sauna
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
For sale new and very cozy family house (310m2) in a beautiful and prestigious location with…
€580,000
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity in adazu novads, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
On offer is a spacious private house with a comfortable layout and landscaped area in a wond…
€270,000
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity in adazu novads, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
On offer is a spacious private house with a comfortable layout and landscaped area in a wond…
€280,000
Leave a request
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system in Podnieki, Latvia
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Podnieki, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Modern Single-Story Private House in New Settlement Marsili, Baltezers! Description of th…
€298,000
Leave a request
3 room house with garage, with electricity, with gas in Podnieki, Latvia
3 room house with garage, with electricity, with gas
Podnieki, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
For sale: a new building - half of a duplex with full finishing. Building construction: …
€255,000
Leave a request
House with electricity, with gas, with water system in adazu novads, Latvia
House with electricity, with gas, with water system
adazu novads, Latvia
Area 1 074 m²
For sale Mansion - 4-storey residential building - with a total area of ​​1074 m2 and a land…
€2,10M
Leave a request
5 room house in adazu novads, Latvia
5 room house
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
New building for sale in Adazi. - According to the project, the first floor is planned: …
€129,000
Leave a request
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in adazu novads, Latvia
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
Natural log house near Riga on large land plot with own pond. Property has main building and…
€394,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
8 room house in Podnieki, Latvia
8 room house
Podnieki, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
€338,000
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in adazu novads, Latvia
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/2
Half a double house in the quiet town of Brivkalni, located on the lake, a ten-minute walk f…
€330,000
Leave a request
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in adazu novads, Latvia
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 290 m²
€490,000
Leave a request
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Podnieki, Latvia
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Podnieki, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 423 m²
We offer to buy luxurious and equipped properties near the city center - Baltezers. The hou…
€460,000
Leave a request
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in adazu novads, Latvia
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 544 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer to buy luxurious and equipped properties near the city center - Baltezers. The hou…
€590,000
Leave a request
6 room house with Bedrooms in adazu novads, Latvia
6 room house with Bedrooms
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
2-story house located just 4 km out of Riga and 20 km from old town for sale. Accompanied by…
€560,000
Leave a request

Properties features in adazu novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir