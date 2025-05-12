Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Adazi
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Adazi, Latvia

houses
4
6 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Adazi, Latvia
2 bedroom house
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
Natural log house near Riga on large land plot with own pond. Property has main building and…
$443,686
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 room house in Adazi, Latvia
4 room house
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 205 m²
Floor 1/1
$335,174
2 bedroom apartment in Adazi, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/4
Spacious and thoughtfully designed 3-Room apartment in a scenic location by the Vējupīte Riv…
$135,558
2 room apartment in Adazi, Latvia
2 room apartment
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/4
$109,738
3 bedroom house in Adazi, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
The architectural project of the Ādažu vide village includes one- and two-story buildings, d…
$294,347
3 bedroom house in Adazi, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
The architectural project of the Ādažu vide village includes one- and two-story buildings, d…
$260,371
Properties features in Adazi, Latvia

